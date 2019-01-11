Anti-Trumpists’ rants against a wall are premised upon 1) A wall won’t work. 2) It’s too expensive. 3) There is no emergency. In that order! I’m not persuaded.
1) I have a wall and it works. 2) $5 billion is chump change, even for the right. To suggest otherwise is truly pathetic. 3) 60,000 illegal border crossers were "apprehended" last month (according to Vice President Pence). If this is of no concern, how many would be?
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.