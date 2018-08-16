To the congressional representatives of the Republican Party and many, if not most, of the conservatives in the United States who are supporters of Trump, let’s examine the actions of Donald Trump and whether these actions would warrant impeachment.
If the actions of Donald Trump and some of the current beliefs of Trump were committed by say, Barack Obama, would the congressional representatives of the Republican Party, conservative supporters of Trump, and the Trump channel (Fox News) call for and/or initiate impeachment proceedings of President Obama? The simple question to this question is a resounding yes.
Apparently it is not questions of actions or beliefs that would cause impeachment proceedings, but who commits the actions or holds the beliefs. It is fine that Mr. Trump does what he does. However, if Mr. Obama held these same beliefs or committed the same actions?
Double standard or what?
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.