I agree with Hugo Wessels that it is far more important to spend money on infrastructure repairs that it would be to waste money on a wall that (1) would be horribly expensive and (2) would be totally ineffective in keeping out criminals and illegal drugs. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, it would take $4.6 trillion to totally repair all of our roads and bridges, which is more than the government spends in a year.
For starters, we need to repeal the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which will produce a deficit of $1 trillion over the next decade, but without producing any REAL economic benefits to anyone except wealthy people and corporations. The second step is continue to oppose ANY additional money for Trump's border wall, and pass a bill to reopen the government as soon as possible without paying ransom money to a temper tantrum.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
