Let's get this straight - Twitter suspends Alex Jones's account for one week because of a tweet of "questionable content" Huh?!
How about all the "questionable" and out-right lies that the Trumpster has been espousing via that very same entity?
Given that on this day, -Thursday August 16,2018 - hundreds of newspapers across the country gathered together to publish editorials for Truth and Freedom of the Press- and that it is up to such editors to either publish or reject a letter to the editor, in my opinion, Twitter should seriously reconsider its so-called "relationship" with the "Master of
Mass Hysteria"
Shields Templar
Marana
