"That's not to tag everyone who's ever been accused of sexual assault as a predator, but this is repeat behavior. "
I believe that this is correct, given the differences in human sexuality. To me, it remains true that male sexuality, even after decades of Title IX, leads to more instances of sexual misbehavior. A well-known example of predatory, repeated sexual misbehavior is that of former US President Bill Clinton.
So what to do about this? During the Obama presidency, a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to educators like me reduced the standard of proof needed to substantiate accusations of sexual misbehavior.
One unintended result was a number of lawsuits by male students who had been punished, with some of these suits successfully demonstrating a lack of recognition of their due process rights by the education administrators involved.
Clearly a better balance has to be achieved in adjudicating Title IX complaints because both accusers and accuseds have rights to due process.
James Stewart
Foothills
