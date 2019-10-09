RE: the Oct. 6 letter "Fuss about quid pro quo is not helping anybody."
Jaywalking and vehicular homicide both happen on the street, but they are not equal crimes. To equate and excuse Donald Trump’s behavior with the Ukraine as just an extension of DC “quid pro quo” behavior and not worth the “ fuss” is both cynical and simply wrong.
It is true that big money sources, like the NRA, big Pharma, and the coal industry, have excessive influence. It is true that there have been a few corrupt legislators who sold their souls for a “quid” and sought to deliver a “quo.”
But that is really rare and deplored by most of us in both parties. As a liberal Democrat, I never thought my senators, John McCain or Jeff Flake, were guilty of peddling their principles or votes. They sought no “quid.” They offered no “quo.”
The Democratic legislators demeaned by the letter writer are not “paying off liberal progressive donors.” They are defending the Constitution, as are a few Republican senators now breaking their silence in search of their honor
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.