In 1976, while teaching a class about U.S. Government to military dependent senior students in Germany, the topic of the Electoral College came up. I was at a loss then and still am unable to rationally explain the process written into our Constitution.
After the 2016 election, I opened up this can of worms in a letter published in the Star. Several letters, both pro and con, related to this issue were published. As the 2020 election looms, this election conundrum again seems to be with us.
Perhaps we should simply accept the fact that we have a democracy — it just isn't perfect.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
