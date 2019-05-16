Trump’s devote supporters seem to ignore numerous campaign promises that have never come through, such as a better health care plan replacing the ACA, and base their loving approval of the president on the economy. The screaming republican rally crowds must feel they did get a tax break and so they have more money to spend on Chinese goods sold at most big box stores. These adoring followers wear the numbers off their credit cards in these stores because American made products are generally more expensive. Trump’s tariffs will most likely increase the price tag in these same stores for many items that American’s crave. If Trump’s supporters finally pay attention to what’s going on with this clueless administration, then maybe they’ll reconsider backing someone who is really not making America great again.
OWEN RENTFRO
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.