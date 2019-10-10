It is time to stop impeaching by press the voters of America, who elected President Trump. If Democrats don't think they can beat Trump with the candidates they have then find better candidates. Our democracy depends on the orderly transfer of power after an election. Democrats started a precedent of overthrowing an election and our democracy by initiating a purely political strategy of impeachment, even before President Trump was swore in.

Ken Smalley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments