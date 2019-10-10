It is time to stop impeaching by press the voters of America, who elected President Trump. If Democrats don't think they can beat Trump with the candidates they have then find better candidates. Our democracy depends on the orderly transfer of power after an election. Democrats started a precedent of overthrowing an election and our democracy by initiating a purely political strategy of impeachment, even before President Trump was swore in.
Ken Smalley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.