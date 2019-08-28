A recent letter writer threatened those who characterize Trump supporters as also supporting "racist, sexist, xenophobic" views, saying such characterizations will lead to his reelection. This threat is absurd since it implies that not doing it might lead to his defeat. How can that be? They are supporters already and by supporting the messenger are logically assumed to support the message, hence are complicit and should be prepared for the transference of guilt. If they don't support the message, transference can be avoided by removing complicity and disavowing the perpetrator. I do not hold out much hope for that to happen since most supporters seem to support the message, as demonstrated at Trumps rallies.
John Kuisti
West side
