The Trump Administration has proposed a rollback of protections that banned discrimination against transgender Americans. This new ruling would replace an Obama Administration ruling that provided protection from discrimination based on gender identity.
The new regulation would permit health care workers to refuse performing select medical procedures on transgender patients and insurance companies would not be required to cover all services for transgender customers.
This rollback is part of the Trump Administration's goal of limiting civil rights protections for gay and transgender Americans in education, employment, and housing.
The proposed rollback is a blatant act of cruelty against a group of Americans who have experienced enormous physical and psychological pain.
I am not surprised at this action by President Trump who, on many occasions, has exhibited his capacity to take action against vulnerable people. What is most disturbing is that he will be supported by Republicans in the House and Senate and by millions of American citizens.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
