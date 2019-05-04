Kayla Gore and three other transgender people announced a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law that prevents transgender people from changing the gender listed on their original birth certificate. This law withholds a choice that only holds the power to make someone complete. The choice to change your gender on your birth certificate cannot in anyway hurt anyone, so why must the state of Tennessee withhold it from us? Not to mention that the state of Tennessee allows for the gender to be changed on drivers licenses and state identification cards but, “the sex of an individual shall not be changed on the original certificate of birth as a result of a sex change surgery.” This specification is nothing more than a slap in the face to the transgender population, a way of saying that they’ll never fully become themselves. The state of Tennessee should absolutely allow transgender people to change the listed gender on their birth certificates.
Kayla Roberts
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.