Every American should want to see the full Mueller report, regardless of what it reveals. For Trump supporters, this could be his vindication and an end to the distraction of possible Russian influence. For those who think the Trump camp may have conspired with Russia, this could be the answer to why Trump is so deferential to Russian interests. But the playing field is tilted.
If Trump is clean, Attorney General William Barr will happily release the report. But if Mueller has irrefutable evidence proving that Trump and his camp conspired with the Russians, we may never see it. Barr has said that evidence about any individual who is not charged can’t be released. At the same time, he has said that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime. Therefore, no matter how damning the evidence, it won’t be released.
Mueller could have proof that Trump is a Russian asset and we won’t know it.
David Jacobs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.