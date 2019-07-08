Donald Trump must have a degree in surgery. He has removed the voices and spines of Republicans and self-described fiscal conservatives.
The National Park Service diverts $2.5 million dollars to an unprecedented exercise in idolatry disguised as patriotism…silence from Republicans. Trump commandeers tanks and planes as props at huge expense…silence. No Republican stands up to the Emperor. The Trump campaign stiffs all tax-paying Americans like former building contractors of golf courses and Towers… not a whimper.
Some Republicans, like Martha McSally, have detailed knowledge of the costs and intrusion of commandeering military aircraft for grandstanding. McSally has lost, not just her voice and spine, but the memory of her own commendable service.
A suspect bone spur managed to spare Trump his opportunity to serve. His fake military parade does not substitute for the bravery of those who did. It’s a coward’s remedy.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
