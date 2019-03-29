Re: the March 23 article "Veterans to Trump: Enough already with the attacks on McCain."
As a veteran, let me take it one step further: Should any of my fellow veterans happen to be in an audience when President Trump (who did NOT serve) starts in again on his criticism of genuine war hero-POW-Senator John McCain, let's all stand up silently an turn our backs in protest. Maybe then the President will get the idea that his trash talk is not appreciated.
Gerard Ervin
Northeast side
