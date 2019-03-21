It is time for all Arizonans to deny Donald Trumps suitability for the Presidency. His continued attacks on John McCain call on us to speak out against the mean, childish, demeaning, disgusting outbursts Trump launches against one of Arizona's greatest people. This goes specifically for our elected representatives at the federal, state and local positions and especially for our republican officials. We should demand that the Arizona Republican Party disavow Trump and campaign against his run in 2019. Our Senators should speak put loudly against Trump because they are following in the footsteps of a great American, John McCain, in representing us in Washington. It's been days since Trumps recent attacks started and not one political representative has spoken out about Trump's empty moral capacity. I am a registered Democrat but would be just as dismayed if I were a Republican.
Thomas Minerd
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.