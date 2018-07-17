To Congresswoman McSally:
We are both military veterans and both swore loyalty to the Constitution. Treason is the betrayal or lack of allegiance to one’s sovereign or government. In the Constitution of the United States, which begins with: “We The People of the United States...” The People through the Constitution are the Sovereign.
The People, through their elected officials, create some structures and departments to protect and secure the People of The United States. In performing their security duties these departments created a report itemizing the acts people from a foreign power performed to undermine our Constitutional Government.
President Trump, in denying the conclusion of the report, in public, on the world stage, in front of potential sworn enemy, has publicly undermined the report by ignoring/denying its conclusions and validity. Thus the President gave aid and comfort to those accused in the report, those potentially agents of an adversary, the Russian Government
In doing so the President committed an act of Treason .
Thank you.
Robert Fabio
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.