The egregiousness of the current shutdown of the U.S. government and the latest news relating to the FBI's investigation into President Trump's Russian dealings could potentially result in charges of treason. The first definition of treason is: "The betrayal of trust" and it is not a stretch to identify the aforementioned actions a betrayal of national trust.
To make matters worse, the Senate majority leader and numerous other Republican senators are complicit in supporting Trump's actions or lack thereof. This country is in the throes of its worst national crisis since Watergate and it is imperative that someone with former Sen. Howard Baker's skill of compromise and ethical behavior (exhibited during Watergate) rise up to restore order before the very foundation of our Democracy is shattered.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
