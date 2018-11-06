Re: the Nov. 6 letter to the editor "Treat immigrants with compassion."
To the writer who thinks we should treat immigrants with kindness, I agree it would be a lovely world if we could do that. However, the solution she proposes could also apply to hungry children, homeless, ill, disenfranchised veterans, the impoverished and the forgotten in THIS country, who could utilize all those benefits.
Charity begins at home is an old adage, but one that needs renewing. I'm not lacking compassion for people who are fleeing bad situations. We have bad situations here as well. Turning your attention to helping immigrants doesn't make our own citizens' needs disappear.
Cheryl Townsend
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.