In his farewell statement, John McCain wrote that “we weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe.”
In a recent FiveThirtyEight poll of polls, President Trump was viewed more favorably than Senator McCain, 85 percent to 41 percent. (Democrats actually had a more favorable view of the late senator). The embrace of Trump, with his divisive rhetoric and disdain for the rule of law, and rejection of McCain, a military veteran and career public servant, illustrate a disturbing direction for the Republican Party.
I'm grateful to John McCain for his life of service and sacrifice, and for his embrace of the ideals he believed best represent America: liberty, equal justice and respect for the dignity of all people. I also heed his warning about patriotism, agreeing that tribalism will never make America great again.
Linda Stanley
East side
