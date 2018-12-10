"Trickle down sympathy" is a financial concept for middle to low-income Republicans. The big tax cut to corporations did not raise wages and produce more jobs. How many times will we fall for the old "if rich people have more money, they will spend it on the rest of us"? The corporate CEOs work for, and are hired by, the board of directors. The board of directors is made up of majority share holders.
When a corporation has a profit, who does the CEO favor? The CEO favors the people who pay him, not us. The stock market went through the roof after the tax cut profit was realized. Stocks went up, then in the fourth quarter they took their profit out of the market. Now we have a loss in manufacturing jobs, tariffs to hurt the farmers, stagnant wages, threats to health care, and increasing inflation. The "art" of the deal is a picture of low and middle-class Republicans being "trickled on."
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.