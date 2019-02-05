Tuesday’s Star has hit the Leftist Trifecta
Front page story about the wall being a landscape feature to be scaled by men, women, and children vs a deterrent To the AP article refuting the President’s SOTU before he even delivers it And finally to the editorial page with three of the most Leftist pieces ever. Tax the rich, Fear the President, and apologize tonight for not taking us all to the nirvana of big government and socialism. Not a single article to lend balance. Unfortunately, today’s trifecta pays zero
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.