Donald Trump, our Twitter-trolling president, has struck again. June 10 is the day Trump’s punitive tariffs against Mexican goods will begin—unless our neighbor to the south, and third-largest trading partner, takes significant steps to halt migrants from Central America.
Trump loves to be begged, and he’s getting plenty of that. His plan unites in opposition business interests, humanitarians, free-traders and even loyal Congressional ever-Trumpers.
Here’s the trolling part. The plan has no benchmarks to measure success. There’s no way to say when, or if, Mexico meets Trump’s expectations. So it’s a troll, not a serious plan. Trump can declare victory, and void the tariffs, if Mexico puts up a few “Alto” signs along its southern border. He gets to bask in the begging while simultaneously portraying himself as both a reasonable leader and a bold defender of truth, justice and the American way. Quite a payday for trolls!
Michael Rule
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.