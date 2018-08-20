As a Star reader for over 30 years, I trust the news published in it. Yes, there have been errors in reporting, but there has always been a retraction in following editions. The Star does a "Fact Check" article every week to give the authenticated facts of current Trump claims.
Also, the fact that hundreds of newspaper editorial boards have published an opinion tells me that this is the "free press" of the United States of America. True journalists report what are true facts!
Derry Dean
West side
