In exchange for Erdogan enabling his new twin-tower project in Istanbul, Trump abandoned our brave friends, the Syrian Kurds, and violated our long-standing reputation for dependability and trust. As Commander-in-chief with no military experience or expertise, Trump ignored military and diplomatic advisors’ cautionary warnings not to withdraw our military support. Turkey immediately invaded Syria: the Kurdish people are suffering and dying. This is just one more example of how Trump, at the expense of national security and our Allies, exploits his position as President, breaking the law for personal gain. With a friend like Trump, who needs enemies?
Robert Swaim
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.