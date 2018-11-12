Since Mr. Trump advertises himself as a moral leader I feel compelled to put my advertisement of how I see the President. I feel he leads the GOP Senate as the Grandiose Oligarchy Patron. To me the GOP are the patrons of Corporations and the wealthest of our country. The "middle class tax cut" is nothing more than "trickle down" of the Reagan Era. What had been paid by National taxes have been passed on for the States to pay. Oh Well to me paying taxes is like paying rent to live in our great country. When someone gets up and brags I havent paid taxses in 16 years all I hear is I haven't paid rent in sixteen years. Mr. President when will you release your tax returns?
Kay Van Houten
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.