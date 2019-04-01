The administration has zeroed out all funding for the Special Olympics. OK, maybe money is tight. Why is money tight? Because the GOP gave it away to the rich that now enjoy the largest portion of real wealth ever and the gap is growing.
The Secretary of Education is rich. She has pressed to gut our public education system, as she believes that all us should be able to have private schooling like she can afford. I can understand why she is so out of touch with the common people. I understand that she might not care about the poorer of us. For any rationale, it is shameful.
A new low for this group is the attack on the Special Olympics. This is just stupidly mean to people that are the most in need of building up their self images.
Yes, I am a liberal. I also believe in the meaning of the Preamble to our Constitution. I wonder when they plan to open debtors prisons for the rabble.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
