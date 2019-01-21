Once this ridiculously long federal government shutdown is finally over I have no issue with my tax dollars being used to back pay those federal government employees who have had to work without pay during the shutdown. But Congress and the President have also approved using tax dollars to back pay all the furloughed government employees for the days they did not work. Why should my tax dollars be used to pay more than one month (and counting) of wages for hundreds of thousands of government employees who did not work only because Congress and the President did not do their job of funding the government? That back pay should come right out of the paychecks and bank accounts of Trump and Congress.
Roy Goodman
Midtown
