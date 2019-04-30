The headline jolted me. I serve as a special advisor, GS-15, for the federal government presently, and previously for the Secretary of Defense during the Gulf War. I also served as co-chair for a special Congressional body to plan for possible mass-causalities during the Gulf War. For my current federal advisory role, I meticulously detail all my business with foreign governments: Estonia, Sweden, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Canada. The idea that Mr. Trump and his associates accepted “kompromat” (compromising information about political rivals) from Russian intelligence agents is terrifying. That Mr. Trump and his advisers think that is “OK” tells a lot about their character.
Any patriotic America or thoughtful citizen might wonder: Does this represent the oath Mr. Trump and similar oath his staff swore: “I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Dennis Embry
Foothills
