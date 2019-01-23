I am not a Trump hater, although I am an extreme disliker. Nor do I subscribe to his self-assessment about his brain power. But he has been extremely shrewd in continuously throwing red meat to his voting base through the 2016 election primaries and the first two years of his presidency. By keeping his base apparently solid he has intimated much of the GOP congessional delegation who have become akin to voting lap dogs for fear of being challenged in their primaries by a Trump - backed opponent supported by his voting base. There is no better example of this than Senate Majority Mitch McConnell who is up for re-election next year.
.
Paul Dommel
Foothills
