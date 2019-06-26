During the ABC evening news story of Trump's announcement of retaliation against Iran, I noticed a familiar figure to his right, our appointed Senator Martha Mc Sally. As Trump was announcing obliterating Iran, Mc sally stood there with her a smile on her face. That can mean two things, approval or admiration. The second shows what we have known from her campaign talks and her actions as Senator that she would follow Trump without conscience. Trump backed out of the nuclear deal which took us away from the bargaining table. Now we are reacting to Iran's provocations instead of being proactive in negotiations. Thanks Trump and your adoring supporter, Martha.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.