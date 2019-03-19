Re: President an old hand at declaring bankruptcy on 3/15/19. The person who wrote this mentions the debt that President Trump is accruing, how we already have $22 trillion and he would easily declare bankruptcy. I wondered if she was concerned about any debt that Bush or Obama accrued. We have accrued $17 trillion over the past 18 years, $5 trillion under Bush, $10 trillion under Obama and now $2 trillion under Trump and more... We have a serious problem, the budget hasn't been balanced since Bill Clinton was President. We continue to spend. Now we have everyone wanting open borders, and everything for free. How are we going to pay for that with all this debt? Don't say tax the rich, they were paying high taxes under Obama and he still couldn't give us free healthcare. At this rate, the country will go bankrupt, and we can blame both Republicans and Democrats for that.
Linda Hammond
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.