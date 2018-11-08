Trump controls the daily news cycle.. His constant attacks on the free press are indicative of his need to have all things about him and not the truth. I believe, and recommend, that all legitimate journalists and outlets...from CNN to the NYTimes, stop covering him. Stop attending White House briefings, cease covering his political rallies...simply walk out. Stop giving Trump what he clearly needs. Experienced journalists will retain their sources and we will still be informed. As citizens, we are entitled to the truth, which we are unable to obtain when simply listening to the lies, exagerations and fabrications coming from the source...the President and the White House press secretary. A free press is vital to our democracy. Truth is as well.
Randy Kautto
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.