Letter to the Editor.
I watched a portion of the Mueller hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. On the portion that I watched, among the questioners were three young female Democratic Committee members of color, two Black and one Hispanic. All were on record as favoring an impeachment inquiry. None was a member of the Squad. There are undoubtedly dozens of additional Democrats of color in the House who feel about Trump as the Four do.
If Trump’s motive for his attack on the Squad was racism rather than their anti-American rant, wouldn't he have taken aim at the entire cabal of far-Left Democrats of color rather than only at the Four?
Harry Brauer
Green Valley
