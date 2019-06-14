I don't believe for a moment that Trump does NOT want a war, despite what the talking heads are saying. Our "embarrassing orange toddler," as Maureen Dowd calls him, wants and always gets drama and publicity, regardless of cost, or to whom. Trump needs a war to stroke his massive ego just like George W. Bush needed to impress his daddy. What better way to become self-important than to be known as "war presidents?" Besides, if you think you have the biggest and best war machine in the world, why not use it. If North Korea won't take the bait, how about Iran?
This is a dangerous man for many reasons. Impeachment is necessary before 2020.
ROBERTA WRIGHT
Southwest side
