I wanted the Mueller investigation to conclude out of fairness to the president, but I have changed my mind.
He is a serious threat!
Suppose you know someone that is driving a car, and they are a risk to the community and to themselves, you would take action to remove them from the wheel. The decision should be the same regardless of whether that person was a family member or not. There might be a little more reluctance, but decision would be the same.
The person responsible for the direction of this country putting us in danger. He has demonstrated that he will make emotional decisions. Will he make a dangerous emotional decision? Worldwide tyrants like North Korea and Russia are expanding their power.
Our strength has been our economy, but trade wars and tariffs are weakening that.
History has shown us that survival required allies, we are losing allies.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
