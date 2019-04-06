No one would call the Wall Street Journal part of the "fake news" media. After all it is owned by the Murdoch's, who are great friends of our president.
Perhaps those Republicans cheering about the Mueller report conclusions should remember that according to the Wall Street Journal "Seven people have pleaded guilty or been convicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, with one other person pleading guilty to charges brought after a referral by Mr. Mueller’s office. Another 27 individuals have been indicted, along with three Russian companies. "
Enough said.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
