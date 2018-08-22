Is Trump's idea of “dishonest reporting” whenever the press catches him in lie? Like the size and nature of trade deficits or his claims to be the greatest of all time, or the actual economic results of his tax cuts and trade wars, etc., etc.? It seems that Trump's hardcore dog-whistle supporters swallow just about anything he feeds them. (Only Trump, and maybe Q, claim he didn't keep the Queen waiting, though the video shows otherwise.)
Trump boasts that he's the author of this country's “roaring” economy. Yet the article in the Aug. 21 Star states the recovery has been ongoing for nine years. That must mean that the recovery, from the Bush recession, started with that “other guy's” economic policies. That HAS to be FAKE because it does not accord with the Trump "Me, Me, Me" narrative.
Maybe the press coverage of Trump is “90 percent negative” because he's 90 percent wrong 90 percent of the time.
Thomas Cook
West side
