Re: the Jan. 1 letter to the editor "A Trump elegy."
Th writer's ad hominem diatribe gives SaddleBrooke a bad name. Ease up on the eggnog, dude! President Trump has not been formally charged with anything! Not criminal, not financial, not conspiratorial. The Moscow tower was a real estate project prior his candidacy. That's what real estate tycoons do!
Trump's supporters are lummoxes for approving an America first priority? His family members are felonious co-conspirators for... just being his family apparently? And Republicans are supposed to reach out and compromise with such lunacy? I'm sorry, but the writer's humpty dumpty is an elegiac joke.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.