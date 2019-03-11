I guess it's appropriate that at the beginning of Lent Trump has begun autographing bibles. At the beginning of, or perhaps in the midst of his persecution, and within sight of his presumed ascension into heaven, Trump feels compelled to leave his personal signature on his legacy, the bible, previously attributed to God, or someone like that. Our Trump, who art in heaven, hallowed be thine ego....
List of Judas's: Kelly, Sessions, Cohen, Shine, Mattis, Haley, Pruitt, Tillerson, Flynn, Bannon, Manafort, Gates, Papadopaulos, Spicer, Preibus, McMaster...ad nauseum...
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
