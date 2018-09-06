The Main Stream Media (MSM), Trump haters and the McCain family took what should have been an honorable and serious event to honor the man, the soldier, the Senator and the Statesman, John McCain, and turned it into Trump bashing. During any campaign terrible things are thrown around by everyone. Worse it seems that MSM and the Trump haters have forgotten the animosity against Senator McCain during his presidential campaigns; in 2000 Representative Lewis compared him to George Wallace and said he was fostering an atmosphere of hate; General Wesley Clark said “I don’t think getting in a fighter plane and getting shot down is qualifications to become president,” and Madonna compared him to Hitler. All quotes against McCain should carry equal weight. I honor Senator McCain for his life and his service to this country, even though I disagreed with him on his politics over the last few years. The memorials and last thoughts about Senator McCain were for ever blemished by the side show against the President.
Donald Arritola
SaddleBrooke
