Did Turkey’s strongman President just take a page out of America’s strongman President’s playbook? Maybe Erdogan threatened to nationalize Trump’s properties in Turkey unless Trump pulled U.S. troops out of Syria. That move sacrificed thousands of Kurds, and America’s standing in the world, to help Erdogan look strong by “cleansing” Turkey’s borders of indigenous people. now, other nations’ leaders know our President is an easy mark if they threaten his personal financial interests. Meanwhile, our country’s foreign policy is held hostage by those interests.
Hollace Lyon
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.