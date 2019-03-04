Regarding autocrats Putin, MBS, Kim, Xi and Duterte, Trump states, “I take him at his word.” He’s accepted statements from Teresa May and Shinzo Abe over the words of domestic advisors and experts. Regarding the FBI, CIA, NIA, military intelligence, Congress, Treasury, scientists, judges, FDA, EPA, American citizens, civil rights, Democrats and cybersecurity and advisors, they’re all “Liars, out to get me,” or useless.
He calls penalties on things like human rights and democracy and turns a blind eye to actions of problematic “allies” such as Saudi Arabia and Russia (not really allies). A legal American resident and newspaper reporter was killed, yet Trump defends the killer. An American dies as a result of false imprisonment in North Korea and Trump says, “Kim felt very badly” about what happened and, “I will take Kim at his word.” He now says Kim was compassionate about the incident, while a year ago, calling his leadership, “…a brutal regime.” All because he and Kim now “fell in love.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
