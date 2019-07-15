The most corrupt administration in United States history has its goons everywhere. The best administration someone’s money has purchased.
In February 2019, just after Michael Cohen’s testimony, U.S. Attorneys in NY requested meetings with members of the Trump Organization. In over FIVE MONTHS, those meetings NEVER happened. Apparently, Junior, Eric and Ivanka were too busy to testify. The U.S. Attorney’s office stated the investigation hasn’t wrapped up... just “halted” after finding nothing wrong… to date. A “leak,” just occurred five months after the decision was made. The "truth" is out.
Didn't stop Trump and his MS6 Gang (not smart enough for MS13), from letting it be known, that the crooked, unlicensed gangster mob, has been "cleared of wrong doing." NOT TRUE. Only uneducated sycophants will believe the lie; the very people who follow Trump.
Strange and bizarre, but this was “halted” just AFTER William Barr took office as Little Donny Trump’s personal attorney.
Al Capone had nothing on Donny Trump’s MS6 Gang.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.