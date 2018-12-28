To those readers who complain that The Star is grossly biased against Donald Trump and rarely presents the conservative point of view: I urge you to read Jonah Goldberg’s Dec. 28 op-ed titled “President’s many character flaws will be his downfall.” Goldberg is a decidedly conservative columnist, yet he wrote:

“Trump's refusal to listen to advisers; his inability to bite his tongue; his demonization and belittling of senators who vote for his agenda but refuse to keep quiet when he does or says things they disagree with; his rants against the First Amendment; his praise for dictators and insults for allies; his need to create new controversies to eclipse old ones; and his inexhaustible capacity to lie and fabricate history: All of this springs from his character.”

Are Trump supporters really ok with a president who has severe character flaws that strongly influence how he leads our country on both the national and international stage?

Peter Bourque

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

