Trump: “And I did speak about it, but I don’t believe he would have allowed that to happen. It just wasn’t to his advantage to allow that to happen.” Let that quote regarding the murder of Otto Warmbier sink in to your heart and brain.
Of all the lies, abominable statements and hateful rhetoric that have spewed from the president’s mouth, nothing encapsulates the amoral being that is Donald Trump like that statement. It reveals the ultimate truth of who he is and how he views the world. He can’t imagine that Kim Jung Un would allow the torture and murder of Warmbier because there was nothing positive in it for Kim. One can surmise that Trump believes torture and murder are OK if such actions are advantageous to Trump.
Jessica Hamdan
North side
