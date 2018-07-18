Article III Section 3 United States Constitution: "Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying war against them or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them aid and comfort." The whole world watched Donald J Trump adhere to Vladimir Putin and offer him aid. Is Putin not our enemy, despite numerous acts of (cyber) war against us? Article II Section 4 provides that the President shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of Treason, Bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors. Trump already unconstitutionally receives payments from the United States other than his salary. Trump already unconstitutionally receives payments from foreign governments and their agents without the enacted consent of Congress. Trump employs his daughter and son-in-law on his staff in violation of Title V Section 3110 Paragraph A of United States Public law. Whether or not Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russians is entirely beside the point. Whether Russian assistance gave Trump his margin of victory is too.
David P. Vernon
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.