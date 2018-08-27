I had the opportunity to meet Sen. McCain on several occasions while covering him for a local newspaper. He was generous with his time and his funny good humor was evident. Although I disagreed with him on almost everything, I’ve posted tributes to him on other sites. Here, I wish to comment on the reaction of the occupant of the White House.
It occurs to me that Donald Trump's decision to raise the flag to full staff Monday can be interpreted as disrespect for the flag he claims to honor. All the other flags in DC are unified at half-staff for the purpose of honoring an American statesman/veteran, regardless of the citizens’ political views. Trump’s flag (he considers it his own personal possession, not the White House flag) is protesting the other flags. So, he is disrespecting all the other flags.
We should all take a knee to protest the malignant cancer Trumpoma on our country.
Jessica Hamdan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.