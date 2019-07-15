It appears that John Lennon's song, "Give peace a chance" is being ignored by many in America. President Trump is trying a different approach to dealing with international issues. How have the last 4 presidents dealt with Putin, Kim, and the jerks in Iran? Appeasing dictators does not work! Europe did it in 2nd world war with Hitler and it bit us in the butt! Sanctions seem to be working in Iran and North Korea so far . Our president has had European nations increase their contributions to NATO by $100 billion,( he did not destroy NATO), AS PER MAIN STREAM MEDIA THAT HATES HIM!.
He has created a economic boom not seen in 50 years, yet Democratic candidates act like we are in a depression. Too many things to he has done to improve AMERICA to mention here. I encourage readers to look up all of them. Imagine what our president could have achieved with help from Nancy Pelosi and a Democrats?
WALTER BEECHER
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.