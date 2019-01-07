Re: the Jan. 7 letter to the editor "Trump attack unwarranted."
In seeking to defend Donald Trump, the letter writer said that his Moscow real-estate project "was a real estate project prior his candidacy." This is false. Trump pursued this during the presidential campaign and, of course, he lied about it. If a Democratic candidate for president had done the same, Republicans would be howling.
The letter writer said that President Trump has not been charged with a crime. That needs modification: He is an un-indicted co-conspirator. Further, his campaign manager, personal lawyer and former national security adviser are all guilty of crimes. As to his family, they shouldn't be within 100 miles of the White House. His uniquely unqualified daughter and son-in-law have no place in government, except via Trump's nepotism. This is the sleaziest, dumbest administration in American history.
I'm sorry, is "dumbest" too strong? Latest example: We are pulling out of Syria because ISIS is defeated. No, wait! We aren't, because ISIS is not yet defeated. You want to defend this guy? Sure...
Christopher Cokinos
Downtown
